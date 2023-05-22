El-Rufai deposes two Kaduna monarchs, sacks district heads

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has approved the deposition of the traditional rulers of Piriga and Arak Chiefdoms, His Highness, Jonathan Paragua Zamuna and…

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has approved the deposition of the traditional rulers of Piriga and Arak Chiefdoms, His Highness, Jonathan Paragua Zamuna and His Highness, General Aliyu Iliyah Yammah(retd.), with immediate effect.

The state Commissioner of Local Government, Hajiya Umma Ahmad, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the deposed monarchs cease to hold their respective offices from Monday.

“The District Head of Garun Kurama, Babangida Sule, will oversee the affairs of Piriga Chiefdom, pending the appointment of a new chief, while the Council Secretary has been directed to initiate the process for the appointment of a new Chief.”

“Gomna Ahmadu, the Council Secretary of Arak Chiefdom, will oversee the affairs of the chiefdom and also initiate the process for the appointment of a new Chief.

“The government found unacceptable the response of General Iliyah Yammah to the query regarding his appointment of four district heads, contrary to the one approved for his chiefdom, and his non-residence within Arak chiefdom.

“The deposition of Jonathan Zamuna follows the recent communal clashes between the Gure and Kitimi communities of Piriga chiefdom in Lere LGA, and his non-residence within the chiefdom.”

The statement also announced the immediate disengagement of the village heads of Aban, Abujan Mada and Anjil in Arak Chiefdom.

At the weekend, El-Rufai had vowed to keep sacking people and demolishing structures till the 11th hour.

The governor will exit office next week after serving two terms.