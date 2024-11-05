JUST IN: Ekiti Chief Judge is dead

Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, has died after a brief illness.

Details of his death were sketchy at the time of this reports, but sources said he died on Monday.

Former Governor Kayode Fayemi swore in Justice Adeyeye on October 11, 2021.

In a statement, Chief Registrar of Ekiti State Judiciary, Adegoke Olanike, announced the passing of the deceased who was born in 1960.

In the statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Oba Olayiwola Michael, she noted that the late Chief Judge was a respected jurist who dedicated his life to upholding the principle of fairness, equity and justice.

“His contribution to the development of the judiciary and Ekiti State at large are immeasurable and his legacy will be deeply missed. Further details will be announced in due course.”

Last year, Justice Adeyeye landed in a hospital after a section of the state high court complex collapsed on him while in the office.

No life was lost during the collapse but the Chief Judge reportedly sustained serious injury.

Adeyeye’s journey in the legal field spanned decades. He joined the legal profession in 1986 after being called to the bar.

His career began as a state counsel in the civil service of old Ondo State before he moved to Ekiti in 1996, where he became part of the Judiciary Service Commission.

He was elevated to the Ekiti State High Court bench in 2002.