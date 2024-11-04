EFCC arrests Okowa, Ex-Delta gov, over ‘diversion of N1.3trn’

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday arrested a former governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, Daily Trust can confirm.

Okowa, also a vice presidential candidate in the last year general election, was arrested for allegedly diverting the sum of N1.3trillion.

The money, it was learnt, was the 13% derivation fund from the federation account between 2015 and 2023 when he held sway in the oil-rich Delta State.

Credible sources within the anti-graft agency confided in our correspondent that he was arrested after reporting at the Port Harcourt Directorate of the EFCC.

The officials of the commission, who don’t want their name in print because they were not authorized to speak, said Okowa had earlier been invited by a team of crack detectives of the agency handling his case.

One of the sources said he was arrested and may likely be detained following his failure to provide satisfactory answers to the questions posed to him regarding financial impropriety under his watch.

The former governor was also alleged to have failed to render accounts of the funds as well as another N40billion he allegedly claimed he used to acquire shares in UTM Floating Liquefied Natural Gas.

Specifically, Okowa allegedly bought shares N40 billion in one of the major banks in the country, representing 8% equity to float the offshore LNG.

When contacted, Dele Oyewale, the spokesman of the anti-graft agency, confirmed Okowa presence in the facility of the commission to Daily Trust but he declined further comments.