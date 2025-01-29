JUST IN: EFCC arrests ex-NHIS’ boss, Usman Yusuf

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have raided the Abuja home of a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, picking him up, Daily Trust can confirm.

It was learnt that the gun-wielding operatives arrested the professor of haematology-oncology and bone marrow transplantation in his house in the presence of his wife and children at about 4:46pm on Wednesday over a yet-to-be-revealed offence.

Sources familiar with the development confided in our correspondent that Yusuf was driven to an unknown location after he was picked up by the operatives.

Although details of his arrest were not disclosed by the operatives, sources said his arrest might not be unconnected with his activities when he held sway at NHIS.

“The reason for his arrest can’t be made public now because investigations are still ongoing. What I know is that he’s in custody and he will help the detectives in their investigations,” a highly-placed source told Daily Trust Wednesday night.

Yusuf was relieved of his appointment in 2019 by the former President Muhammadu Buhari seven months after he was recommended for dismissal by a fact-finding panel set up by the Federal Ministry of Health over alleged mismanagement of N919m.

When contacted, the spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, said he would find out about the development and get back.but he was yet to get back as promised as of when this report was filed.