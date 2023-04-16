JUST IN: DSS swings into action over Adamawa attack

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has launched an investigation into an attack on one of its personnel in Adamawa State. The secret…

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has launched an investigation into an attack on one of its personnel in Adamawa State.

The secret police said this in a statement on Sunday evening.

Daily Trust had reported the assault on a top official during the supplementary election in the state.

A DSS official was also recorded when he was being assaulted by persons believed to be working for politicians.

Reacting in a statement, Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson, said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to a trending video on the social media in which someone suspected to be its staff was allegedly manhandled by some political miscreants in Adamawa State. This followed developments arising from the supplementary governorship election in the State.

“The Service wishes to inform the public that it has commenced a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

“While calling for calm, the Service also implores concerned parties in Adamawa State to remain peace loving and shun violence.”

There has been controversy over the Adamawa election.

Daily Trust had reported how Mr. Hudu Ari, the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) for Adamawa State, declared Senator Aisha Dahiru, aka Binani, as winner of the election.

Before his declaration, Prof Mele Mohammed, the returning officer, had declared results of 10 of the 20 Local Government Areas where supplementary election took place.

He had scheduled the continuation for 11am on Sunday.

INEC subsequently waded in and halted the process while the REC and some other officials were summoned to Abuja.