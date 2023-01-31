DPO gunned down in Benue

Gunmen have killed a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State. Witnesses said the DPO was killed by the…

Gunmen have killed a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

Witnesses said the DPO was killed by the gunmen who laid a siege to Naka-Makurdi dilapidated road at about 3:30pm.

The Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Andrew Ayande, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on telephone, noting, that the deceased who was in charge of Naka Divisional Police Station, drove alone in a vehicle and was going to pick up his men posted along the road on routine duty, before the gunmen opened fire on him.

Ayande, however, said it was not yet clear whether other vehicles plying the route were attacked.

DPO slumps, dies in office

Gunmen kidnap DPO

The council chairman also said one Terhemba Tion was killed in the early hours of Tuesday by armed invaders who attacked his community in Gwer West LGA.

He said the deceased Tion was killed in his Mbadyugh Tse -uhon community in Sengev council ward of Gwer West.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the killing of the DPO whom she identified as SP. Mamud Abubakar

Anene said, “Death of the DPO Naka confirmed. Details will follow soon please.”