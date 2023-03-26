JUST IN: Dipo Diya dies at 78

Former Chief of General Staff, Oladipo Diya, is dead. Diya, who was the de facto second-in-command to the late military dictator, Sani Abacha, died at…

Diya, who was the de facto second-in-command to the late military dictator, Sani Abacha, died at the age of 78.

Had he lived for a few more days, he would be 79 on April 3.

A statement issued by Barrister Oyesinmilola Diya, on behalf of the family, confirmed death of the former Chief of Defense Staff.

The statement said Diya died in the early hours of Sunday.

“On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; We announce the passing on to Glory of our dear Husband, Father, Grandfather, brother, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.

“Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023.

“Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course,” it reads.

He was Military Governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985.