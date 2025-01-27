JUST IN: ‘Dele Farotimi is hereby forgiven,’ Afe Babalola withdraws defamation suit

Legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), says he has forgiven human rights activist Dele Farotimi whom he accused of defamation.

Babalola, the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), who stated this during a visit by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and other traditional rulers, said he would also direct his lawyers to withdraw the suit against Farotimi.

Babalola had dragged Farotimi to court for allegedly defamining him in his new book titled ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.’

Farotimi was remanded in a correcttional centre for weeks before he was granted bail.

Ooni had led some traditional rulers on Sunday night to appeal to Babalola to forgive Farotimi and withdraw the ongoing criminal case instituted against him.

A statement signed by Ooni’s Director, Media & Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, said Babalola honoured the monarchs and granted their requests.

The statement read in part, “The Ooni of Ife, Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi,CFR, Ojaja II in company of about prominent Yoruba traditional Rulers in Ekiti state was at the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) last night to appeal to the founder of the university Aare Afe Babalola to forgive the human rights lawyer and activist Dele Farotimi and withdraw the ongoing criminal case instituted against him.

“Ooni Ogunwusi arrived Ado Ekiti at about 10:08pm last night into the waiting hands of Aare Afe Babalola himself accompanied by the Vice Chancellor Professor Elisabeta Smaranda Olarinde Bursar Pastor Joseph Modupe Babalola, the school PRO, Deans of various faculties at the university and the legal team of Afe Babalola handling Farotimi’s criminal case.

“The Ooni briefed the journalists outcome of the meeting which was earlier held close door between Afe Babalola and the Ooni accompanied by Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi III, Ajero of Ijero, Oba Adewole Joseph Adebayo, the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Samuel Adejinmi Adu, Alaaye of Efon Alaaye, Oba Dr. Emmanuel Aladejare Agunsoye II and the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti who doubles as Chairman, Ekiti Council Of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ilori Faboro that having watched the scenarios surrounding the criminal case instituted against Dele Farotimi with rapt attention, it has become very imperative to apply Alternative Dispute Resolution method which Yoruba race was known for in the past because it’s a case between father and son.

“We have come today to appeal to Aare Babalola to forgive his son; Dele Farotimi and what we want from him is to withdraw the criminal charges against Farotimi today.

“Aare Afe Babalola, you are an elderstateman, you have seen it all, you are one of the iconic voices in this country, a great man per excellence, you are a rare breed who has excelled in everything you have touched in this life, a very God fearing elderstateman, above all, you are one of the proponents of the Yoruba ethos of Omoluwabi which has been your strongest value that you hold in our country.

“This what we are using to bring down the tempo in what has happened between you and your son Dele Farotimi. We have been very proud of you as a great Yoruba elderstateman. You have done great things for this race and Nigeria such that your name can never be forgotten.

“We’ve all come together as traditional Rulers to discuss with you on this issue and this gentleman Dele Farotimi is your son and you must forgive him and withdraw the criminal charges against him. As a father, you have soft sons and you have tough sons, Dele Farotimi is a tough son of yours. You have indeed made a point that your name can not be be messed with”.

The statement quoted the elder stateman to have accepted the request, saying he grew up as a child to understand such interventions by the traditional rulers.

He stated that he had not only forgiven Farotimi but also would instruct his lawyers to withdraw the criminal charges against him with immediate effect, because of the honour for the Ooni and the other Obas.

“Today is a very important day for me, I’m a Yoruba man and I’m very proud to be one. Ewi of Ado has come here to meet me on this matter, former president Obasanjo has intervened, same with Bishop Matthew Kukah and a host of other prominent Nigerians to ask for the exact thing you have come to ask for this evening., my answer to them has been “NO” but today my answer is “YES”

“Your coming is unquantifiable in terms of money, who Am I? When the colonialists came here in 17th century or thereabouts, they found as a fact that Yoruba land was a highly organised society with an advanced systems of government with each town headed by an Oba who was regarded as a replica of God on earth. His words were commands.

“…For someone to allege me that I have won my cases through corruption, it’s an attempt to defame me, that was why I rejected all appeals earlier made to me. But when I heard that Ooni was coming, I knew I’m in a fix today. ‘Nkan de o’. There is nothing I’m going to gain from his (Dele) imprisonment and there’s nothing I want from the so called damages. I am not in quest of more wealth, I’m rather concerned on managing the one I have already. Dele Farotimi is hereby forgiven. On this occasion, I say YES,” the statement added.