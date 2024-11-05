JUST IN: Court strikes out suit against #EndBadGovernance protesters

Less than 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu ordered release of all #EndBadGovernance minors protesters in detention, a Federal High Court in Abuja, has struck out the suit against them.

The court had earlier granted them N10 million bail with stringent conditions, while the case was adjourned to January 2025.

However, amid the criticism and outrage that trailed the issue, Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), asked that the case file be transferred to his office.

Subsequently, Tinubu directed Fagbemi to ensure the immediate release of the minors.

On Tuesday, the Federal Government withdrew the suit against them and Justice Obiora Egwuatu struck out the case.

