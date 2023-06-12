Connected Development submits Freedom of Information request on Nigeria Air scandal

Connected Development, a pan-African organisation, has submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request on the Nigeria Air scandal to the Federal Ministry of Aviation. In…

In a letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and signed by the Chief Executive of CODE, Hamzat Lawal, the social accountability organisation demanded specific details on the utilisation of the money allocated for establishing Nigeria Air.

CODE demanded:

1) A breakdown of how the allocated funds will be utilised, including a detailed account of the expenditures and activities undertaken as part of the establishment of Nigerian Air.

2) Information regarding the procurement process followed in securing partnerships for the establishment of Nigeria Air, including the names of partners, the negotiation process employed, and any relevant associated documentation.

CODE noted that the request is in line with Section 2 (4) of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, which requires all information relating to the receipt of expenditure of public or other funds of the institution to be ”widely” disseminated and made readily available.

”We await and will appreciate the receipt of all information requested not later than 7 days of application in accordance with the Freedom of Information Act of 2011,” the organisation said.

Ex-Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, had unveiled the name and logo of Nigeria Air at the Farnborough International Air Show in July 2018, with the promise that operation would begin within five months.

At the time, Sirika had said the airline would have flights on 81 domestic, regional and international routes.

But two months down the line, the Federal Government put the project on hold, saying it was a tough decision.

However, the public kept asking questions on the project, given the publicity and funds spent on it.

The ex-minister repeatedly assured Nigerians that the project would kick off, at some point disclosing the plan for aircraft which will be used in the fleet.

On May 26, 2023, the ministry under Sirika’s watch organised a programme for the unveiling of Nigeria Air.

The minister featured on a live television programme the past weekend, where he addressed multiple issues about the project and directed those who needed additional information to invoke the Freedom of Information Act.

