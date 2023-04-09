Business mogul, Aminu Dantata’s wife dies in Saudi Arabia

The wife of elder Statesman and business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata, is dead. The deceased, who was popularly addressed as Mama…

The wife of elder Statesman and business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata, is dead.

The deceased, who was popularly addressed as Mama Rabi is the mother of one of the popular children of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Tajuddedn Dantata.

According to a family source, she died at a hospital in Jiddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

She was said to have battled a prolonged illness.

Mama Rabi was the second wife of the foremost elder statesman.

She died in her late 70s and left behind her husband and six children, among whom are; Tajjuddeen Dantata, Batulu Dantata, Hafsa Dantata, Jamila Dantata and Aliya Dantata. And many more grand children.

A grandson to the deceased, Sunusi Dantata who also confirmed her demise on his verified Twitter account, said “Please pray for our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Haj. Rabi, wife of Alh. Aminu Dantata, who died yesterday after a protracted illness!

“May Allah forgive her, accept her good deeds, and grant her the highest rank in Paradise, Ameen!

“Innalillahi Wa Inna Ilaihirrajiuun!”