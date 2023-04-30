JUST IN: Buhari’s minister loses father

Minister of state for power, Gody Jedy-Agba, has lost his father. His father, His Royal Majesty Uti (Dr) Joseph Davies Agba, OON. Uti Item 111…

Minister of state for power, Gody Jedy-Agba, has lost his father.

His father, His Royal Majesty Uti (Dr) Joseph Davies Agba, OON. Uti Item 111 of Utugwang, Uti Ukani 1 of Obudu, was one of the longest serving traditional rulers in Africa.

The monarch ascended to the traditional royal stool 64 years ago.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to communicate to you the passing away of my beloved father, Paramount Ruler of Obudu Local Government Area and Chancellor of the University of Cross River State,” Kjay Jedy-Agba, one of the monarch’s sons announced in a statement.

“We, the immediate family, may not have the full details of his final funeral protocol given his standing as a king.

“We are constrained to follow the tradition of our people in all events that would culminate to his final obsequies.

“I will endeavour to abreast you of it as soon as the traditional institution concludes on that.”

The Minister’s family described this moment as being difficult for them, and solicited for prayers.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Gody Jedy-Agba in 2019.