Buhari orders NASENI boss to vacate office immediately

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, to…

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, to immediately hand over his office to the next most senior officer in the establishment.

This is contained in a circular on Tuesday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha.

Leaked audio: I never campaigned on ethnicity or religion – Peter Obi

Obi returns to Twitter, keeps mum on ‘Yes Daddy’ saga

The development follows the reversal of the extension in office granted by the President from 2nd April, 2023 to 2nd of April, 2025 due to the fact that the EVC had completed two tenures of five years each in the organization.

“The President appreciates the contributions of Prof. Haruna in the development of the engineering infrastructure sub-sector of the economy, and wishes him success in his future endeavours,” the circular signed by Mr. Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation said.