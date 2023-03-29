Buhari makes fresh appointments

President Muhammadu Buhari has made fresh appointments in the Federal Civil Service. The Head of Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this…

President Muhammadu Buhari has made fresh appointments in the Federal Civil Service.

The Head of Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this in a circular on Wednesday.

She said six new Federal Permanent Secretaries had been appointed.

The newly appointed federal permanent secretaries are Mahmud Adam Kambari, Borno State; Esuabana Nko Asanya, Cross River State; Lamuwa Adam Ibrahim, Gombe State; Yakubu Adam Kofar-Mata, Kano State; Oloruntoba Olufemi Michael, Ogun State; and Richard P. Pheelangwah, Taraba State.

The circular signed by the Director of Communications in the office of the Head of Service of the Federation Mallam Mohammed Abdullahi Ahmed, said the swearing in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course.