JUST IN: Biden reveals delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration 

The United States President, Joe Biden, has revealed his delegation to attend the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on May 29.

World leaders, including heads of state, have been invited to grace the occasion which will usher in the former Lagos State governor as the 16th President of Nigeria at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Past presidents, diplomats, heads of international organisations and representatives of foreign governments and agencies are also expected at the event.

Biden, in a statement posted on the White House website Monday night, announced a nine-member delegation to attend the inauguration.

The delegation will be led by Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge.

Members of the presidential delegation: Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja; Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California; Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce; General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command; Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency.

Others are Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State; Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council and Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.

Former Kenya President, Uhuru Kenyatta, will deliver a lecture titled, ‘Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development’ on May 27 as part of the programmes slated for the inauguration.

On Thursday, Tinubu will be conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic while the Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, would be honoured with Grand Commander of Order of the Niger by outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari.