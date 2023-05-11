Atiku arrives Presidential election tribunal

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has arrived the venue of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the February 25 presidential…

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has arrived the venue of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the February 25 presidential election, was accompanied by some party chieftains.

Former Governors Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Boni Haruna (Adamawa) were among those who joined Atiku at the sitting.

National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Iliya Damagun, and Dino Melaye, the party’s candidate in the Kogi governorship election of November, are also in court for the hearing.

At the pre-hearing session on Tuesday, Chris Uche, counsel to Atiku and the PDP, had told the court that he had filed the necessary processes for pre-hearing.

Uche also told the court that he filed a motion seeking to have the proceedings televised due to the national interest.

The senior Advocate of Nigeria said the application should be given priority at the commencement of the hearing.

Lawyers to the respondents in the suit noted that they had filed their various responses to the petition.

Lateef Fagbemi, counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), also told the court that he filed two motions seeking to dismiss the petition and to strike out the responses of the petitioners.

The respondents also said they will file their responses within the time allowed by the rules of the court.

After counsels adopted their various responses, a five-member panel of the tribunal led by Haruna Tsammani, ordered the lawyers to meet and harmonise their positions in respect of documents to be tendered, those they will object to and those to allow.

The panel adjourned further pre-hearing to Thursday by 2 pm.

However, the hearing started earlier than scheduled.

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, attended the inaugural sitting of the tribunal on Monday.

Both Obi and Atiku are challenging the victory of President-elect Bola Tinubu.