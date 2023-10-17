✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News | Top Story

Assistant Commissioner of police dies in his sleep

An Assistant Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, ACP Oluseye Odunmbaku, is dead. Daily Trust gathered that ACP Odunmbaku slept and died in his apartment in…

An Assistant Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, ACP Oluseye Odunmbaku, is dead.

Daily Trust gathered that ACP Odunmbaku slept and died in his apartment in an estate in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Police Spokesman in Bayelsa State, CSP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the demise of the senior police officer, did not go into details.

“The State Police Command regrets to announce the demise of ACP Oluseye Odunmbaku, until his death he was the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations,” he said in a terse statement.

Though details on his death are sketchy, his colleagues have been paying tributes to him.

One of them described him as a hardworking officer who gave his best for the force and the protection of life and order.

