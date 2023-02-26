✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
News

JUST IN: APC’s Mustapha knocks PDP’s Bolaji Abdullahi out of Senate race

A former chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Saliu Mustapha, has been declared the winner of the senatorial election in Kwara Central.…

A former chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Saliu Mustapha, has been declared the winner of the senatorial election in Kwara Central.

Announcing the results at the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ilorin, venue of the collation centre,, the returning officer, Prof Abdullahi Solih Abubakar, said Mustapha satisfied the requirements of being declared winner of the election.

He said the APC candidate polled 109,823 votes to defeat the former minister of sports, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi Bolaji, who scored 69,202 to come second.

Abdullahi contested under the PDP.

Mustapha is the first representative to win the ticket from Ilorin East that had been dominated by Ilorin west senators since 1999.

He will replace the chairman senate committee on health, Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, who failed to get the party’s return ticket.

The candidate of Labour Party, Akanbi Umar Faruq, scored 9,280 while his New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) rival, Aiyelabegan Kayode Abdul, got 1,010,.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories