JUST IN: APC’s Mustapha knocks PDP’s Bolaji Abdullahi out of Senate race

A former chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Saliu Mustapha, has been declared the winner of the senatorial election in Kwara Central.

Announcing the results at the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ilorin, venue of the collation centre,, the returning officer, Prof Abdullahi Solih Abubakar, said Mustapha satisfied the requirements of being declared winner of the election.

He said the APC candidate polled 109,823 votes to defeat the former minister of sports, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi Bolaji, who scored 69,202 to come second.

Abdullahi contested under the PDP.

Mustapha is the first representative to win the ticket from Ilorin East that had been dominated by Ilorin west senators since 1999.

He will replace the chairman senate committee on health, Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, who failed to get the party’s return ticket.

The candidate of Labour Party, Akanbi Umar Faruq, scored 9,280 while his New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) rival, Aiyelabegan Kayode Abdul, got 1,010,.