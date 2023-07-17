JUST IN: APC postpones NEC, caucus meetings indefinitely

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings indefinitely. This…

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings indefinitely.

This followed the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the party’s national chairman.

The meetings were supposed to hold on July 10 and 11, but were earlier postponed for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the emergency meeting of the NWC, the APC acting national chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said the meeting had been moved.

He also confirmed the resignation of the party’s national secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

Details later…

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...