APC picks Sept 12 for NEC meeting

Politics
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed September 12 for its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

NEC is the second highest decision-making organ of the party after the national convention.

The APC deputy national secretary, Barrister Fetus Fuanter, disclosed this to newsmen after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja, on Thursday.

Fuanter, who was flanked by other members of the NWC during the press conference also announced that members of the APC National Caucus would meet on September 11, before the NEC meeting.

He also said, the NWC resolved to recognise the Chief Tony Okocha led caretaker committee of the party in Rivers and described the judgement that sacked the committee on Monday as abuse of court processes.

Details later……

