Top Story

Another fuel tanker explodes in Jigawa

A fuel laden tanker has gone up in flames in Jigawa State, North West Nigeria.

The incident which happened at Jigawa-Kano border, caused panic among bystanders.

Aliyu M. A., Public Relations Officer of the Federal Fire Service, Jigawa State Command, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

According to Aliyu, “On November 12, 2024, at approximately 10:43 hours, the Federal Fire Service received a distress call from Kuho Village Head, Zubairu Ahmad, regarding a tanker accident at Tsaida, Kwanar Kalle, near Gamoji village along Maiduri Road.”

“The FFS responded promptly, arriving at the scene at 10:50 hours. The fire was contained and brought under control,” Aliyu added.

The development comes one month after a similar incident in October, resulting in over 170 deaths.

The incident occurred on October 15, 2024, when a truck carrying petrol, travelling from Kano to Nguru in Yobe State, exploded in Majia located in Taura Local Government Area of the state.

