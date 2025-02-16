✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
News | Top Story

Angry Youths Set Ondo Police Station On fire

imo police station
Imo police station attack (File photo)
    By Tosin Tope, Akure

Irate youths have reportedly burnt down a Police Division in Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

This is as a result of the death of a young man, who was allegedly tortured to death in police custody.

Although the tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening, full details were still sketchy as of Sunday when this report was filed.

SPONSOR AD

Daily Trust learnt from sources in Ifon, a community sharing border town with Edo State, that the death of the boy triggered protest among residents and friends of the deceased.

One of the sources who spoke in confidence told our reporter on Sunday that the incident stemmed from a crisis that occurred on Valentine’s Day.

He said the protesters mobilised to the police station after learning about the victim’s death.

He explained that the police were overpowered by the protestors who stormed the station, heavily charged.

When contacted, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident, saying more policemen have been drafted to the town.

She added that the Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, was already on his way to Ifon to restore peace and prevent any further violence in the area.

Editor’s note: This picture was used for illustrative purposes

