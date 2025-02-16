Angry Youths Set Ondo Police Station On fire

Irate youths have reportedly burnt down a Police Division in Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.
This is as a result of the death of a young man, who was allegedly tortured to death in police custody.
Although the tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening, full details were still sketchy as of Sunday when this report was filed.
Daily Trust learnt from sources in Ifon, a community sharing border town with Edo State, that the death of the boy triggered protest among residents and friends of the deceased.
One of the sources who spoke in confidence told our reporter on Sunday that the incident stemmed from a crisis that occurred on Valentine’s Day.
- Relief materials for IDPs hoarded in Abuja classrooms
- Kidnapped Catholic priest, 2 others regain freedom
He said the protesters mobilised to the police station after learning about the victim’s death.
He explained that the police were overpowered by the protestors who stormed the station, heavily charged.
When contacted, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident, saying more policemen have been drafted to the town.
She added that the Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, was already on his way to Ifon to restore peace and prevent any further violence in the area.
Editor’s note: This picture was used for illustrative purposes
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.