Wigwe’s death: AIG-Imoukhuede returns as Access Holdings chair

He replaces Mr. Abubakar Jimoh who remains on the board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Sunday Ekwochi, Company Secretary of Access Holdings, disclosed this in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange yesterday.

“The return is in response to the untimely passing of the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, and following extensive consultations with key stakeholders, the Holdco Board unanimously decided to invite Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede to the helm of governance.”

“With an illustrious career spanning several decades in the banking and finance sector, Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede has proven to be an exceptional and influential leader, having admirably laid a solid foundation for Access Bank’s success as Group Chief Executive Officer between 2002 and 2013 ably supported by his partner and deputy, the late Dr. Herbert Wigwe, CFR who later succeeded him.

“Under his stewardship, Access Bank grew its customer base from ten thousand to over six million with more than 5,000 employees and an asset base of USD $12 billion, achieving numerous milestones and becoming a globally recognized name.

“Following his retirement as the Bank’s CEO in December 2013, Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede cofounded the Tengen Family Office Limited which oversees a significant portfolio of investments and businesses in banking, finance, insurance, technology, real estate, and energy,”the notice read.

Speaking about his return, Mr. Abubakar Jimoh past Chairman, said: “Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede’s appointment to the Board and subsequent election as Chairman is a landmark development for Access Holdings. All our board members are excited about our future’’.

Responding, Aig-Imoukhuede said: “I am thrilled to be back in active service to the Access Group ecosystem. I am confident that working with our directors, our exceptional team of executives and our best-in-class banking and finance professionals, we will deliver outstanding value to our esteemed stakeholders. I am determined that our shared vision which Dr. Wigwe gave everything for, will be realized.”