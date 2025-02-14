Afenifere leader, Adebanjo, dies at 96

A leader of pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Pa Ayodele Adebanjo, has died at the age of 96.
The elder statesman reportedly died Friday morning at his residence in Lekki, Lagos. His death was confirmed in a statement his family.
“He died peacefully this morning, Friday, February 14, 2025, at his Lekki, Lagos Nigeria home at the age of 96. We will forever cherish his commitment to fighting for truth, equity, and justice.
“His belief and struggle for a truly independent and progressive Nigeria was total, and this he fought for until he breathed his last breath,” the statement read.
The statement was signed on behalf of the family by Mrs. Ayotunde Atteh (nee Ayo-Adebanjo), Mrs. Adeola Azeez (nee Ayo-Adebanjo), and Mr. Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo.
A renowned lawyer, former organising secretary of the Action Group and the national leader of Afenifere, Adebanjo is survived by his wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, as well as children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
