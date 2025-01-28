Afenifere appoints Dele Farotimi as Organising Secretary

Pa Ayo Adebanjo-led faction of the Afenifere, pan Yoruba sociopolitical group, has appointed a lawyer and activist, Dele Farotimi, as its National Organising Secretary.

His appointment was approved at the general meeting of Afenifere held at Adebanjo’s residence in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, on Tuesday.

This was contained in a communique issued after the meeting and jointly signed by the Deputy Leader,

Oba Oladipo Olaitan and the National Publicity Secretary, Prince Justice Faloye.

SPONSOR AD

“The General Meeting considered and approved the appointment of Barrister Dele Farotimi as the National Organising Secretary of the Afenifere,” the statement said.

Farotimi’s appointment is coming barely 24 hours a legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, agreed to drop a defamatory suit filed against him.

Recall that Aare Babalola had dragged the human rights lawyer to court for allegedly defaming him in his (Farotimi’s) book titled: ‘Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System’.

Farotimi was granted bail in the sum of N30 million by an Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti where he was arraigned.