JUST IN: Abducted Ondo Imam Regains Freedom

Alhaji Ibrahim Bodunde Oyinlade, the Chief Imam of Uso Community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo state, who was abducted on Saturday, has regained his freedom.

Daily Trust learnt that Oyinlade was released along the Akure/Owo highway on Sunday evening.

Recall that the Islamic cleric was kidnapped on his farm located at Asolo camp in the Uso community by gunmen numbering about five.

It is not yet clear if the cleric paid any ransom to regain his freedom but security sources confirmed the release of Alhaji Oyinlade to journalists in Akure, the state capital.

Funmilayo Odunlami, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in Ondo State, could not be immediately for further details of the release as of press time.

