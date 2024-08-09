Abbas appoints new reps for oil sector probe

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has named a seven-member panel that will be part of the joint committee to probe alleged economic sabotage in the petroleum and gas industry.

The development followed the recent dissolution of the adhoc committee earlier set up by the House to alleged infractions in the petroleum and gas industry.

A statement by the House Spokesperson, Akin Rotimi Jr. on Friday ,said those appointed include the House Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere who is to serve as the co-chairman of the committee.

Other members of the committee include Hon. Iduma Ighariwey, Hon. Gboyega N. Isiaka, Hon. Sada Soli, Fatima Talba, Hon. Tunji Raheem and Hon. Patrick Umoh, PhD.

“The urgency and importance of this matter have necessitated close collaboration between the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“This new structure aims to ensure synergy, a holistic approach to addressing the issues, and ease of administrative coordination, resulting in a harmonized and efficient investigation.

“The Committee is expected to commence its duties immediately, with a clear mandate to ensure accountability and transparency in the sector”, the statement said.

