✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

4 gunned down at Borno filling station

Four protesters were killed at Kime filling station, Bolori Junction in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, on Thursday. Officials at the petrol station, who identified the…

img 20240801 wa0016
FILE PHOTO: August 1 protest
    By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Four protesters were killed at Kime filling station, Bolori Junction in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, on Thursday.

Officials at the petrol station, who identified the deceased as their workers, gave separate accounts of how they died.

“As I’m speaking to you know, they are still lying in the pool of their blood,” said one of the attendants that gave his name as Malam Musa.

Musa who confirmed that he was with the victims said they died from an explosion.

“I nearly got affected, but as God would have it, I escaped unhurt.”

However, another source, who pleaded for anonymity, said the deceased were hit by stray bullets.

“I was opposite the filling station when the incident happened, there was nothing like blast, we just heard sporadic gunshot and the boys were down. Four of them died instantly,” he said.

A curfew has been imposed by the Borno State Police, citing Bomb blast that took place in Kawuri village, Konduga local government area of the state, which claimed 19 lives as the reason.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories