4 gunned down at Borno filling station

Four protesters were killed at Kime filling station, Bolori Junction in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, on Thursday.

Officials at the petrol station, who identified the deceased as their workers, gave separate accounts of how they died.

“As I’m speaking to you know, they are still lying in the pool of their blood,” said one of the attendants that gave his name as Malam Musa.

Musa who confirmed that he was with the victims said they died from an explosion.

“I nearly got affected, but as God would have it, I escaped unhurt.”

However, another source, who pleaded for anonymity, said the deceased were hit by stray bullets.

“I was opposite the filling station when the incident happened, there was nothing like blast, we just heard sporadic gunshot and the boys were down. Four of them died instantly,” he said.

A curfew has been imposed by the Borno State Police, citing Bomb blast that took place in Kawuri village, Konduga local government area of the state, which claimed 19 lives as the reason.