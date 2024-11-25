30 killed in fresh attacks on Benue communities

At least 30 people have been killed in several communities across two Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Our correspondent reports that many rural communities of Kastina-Ala and Logo LGAs respectively came under invasion on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday.

Locals said already 10 corpses were recovered in the Kastina-Ala while 20 bodies were picked up in Logo area, bringing the total number of deaths to 30.

Commenting on the incident, a community leader in Logo, Chief Joseph Anawah, said, “There was attack on Azege settlement and environ of Tombo Council Ward yesterday, Sunday 24th November 2024 about 7am. Armed men numbering over 300, suspected to be militia from outside Nigeria, struck.

“This invasion was carried out in the morning hours and the invaders were clearly seen by the locals. The security operatives on ground were unable to repel them because of their number and the sophisticated weapons they were carrying. It was not until the arrival of a military jet before they were able to subdue them to retreat. Over 20 corpses were discovered while the search for more missing persons is on going.”

Council Chairman of Kastina-Ala LGA, Justine Shaku, also told journalists in Makurdi that many people were killed in his area and valuable property destroyed.

“Yes, another incident of attack by herder marauders was reported to have taken place this morning (Monday) the 25th day of November, 2024 at about 2am. The Information is that many of them heavily armed stormed Adabo village and Tse Gwebe settlement in Utange Council Ward of Shitile in Katsina -Ala LGA.

“From reports, they have killed many people, number yet unknown, destroyed valuable properties and looted a lot of household items and left uninterruptedly. Note that Benue State is under serve security threat by herder armed bandits. The level of destruction and scores killed would be forwarded to you in due course, please,” Shaku said.

His Logo LGA counterpart, Clement Kav, alleged that the attackers claimed ownership of his domain, saying that the Tombo land belongs to them.

“They attacked the Tombo council ward and killed 17 person and injured 37. The Governor has already mobilised more security to the area and peace has been restored. No case of missing persons for now,” he said.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, saying however that five bodies were recovered.

Anene said, “Logo attack confirm. Five bodies recovered.”