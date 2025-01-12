Julius Berger Apologises To Senate For Shunning Summons

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has tendered an apology to the Nigerian Senate for failing to honour the lawmakers’ invitations to provide explanations regarding abandonment of projects in the country.

Recall that last month, the Senate at the plenary while adopting a motion sponsored by the Minority Whip, Senator Osita Ngwu, issued a warrant for the arrest of the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr. Peer Lubasch, for persistently refusing to appear before its Standing Committee on Works.

In the motion, Senator Ngwu had informed the Senate at plenary that Julius Berger had consistently failed to honour invitations to provide explanations regarding project abandonment and an alarming increase in contract costs from N54bn to N195bn.

Senator Ngwu, in the motion, said, “Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has neglected and refused to honour invitations to provide details of their role in the Odukpani-Itu Highway project, despite receiving substantial public funds amounting to over N18bn.”

However, the construction company, in a letter dated January 10, 2025, addressed to the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, through the chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Senator Barinada Mpigi, acknowledged receipt of the previous Senate’s invitations regarding the investigative hearing on the Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road and apologised for missing the previous meetings.

The company hinged its reason on miscommunication due to leadership transition, as its new Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch, had recently assumed office and was being briefed on ongoing projects in the country.

Commending the Senate President’s leadership and the Senate Committee chairman’s contributions to advancing the welfare of Nigerians, Julius Berger Nigeria assured that it will be present for the next investigative hearing.

The letter titled, “Letter Of Apology Re: Invitation To Investigative Hearing”, and jointly signed by Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch, Managing Director and Dr. Abdulaziz Isa Kaita, Director, Administration, reads in part, “Your Excellency, the President of the Senate, on behalf of Julius Berger Nigeria Ple (JBN), we extend our respect and commend the Senate President’s leadership and the Chairman’s contributions to advancing the welfare of Nigerians. We acknowledge receipt of your instructions regarding the investigative hearing on the Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road and sincerely apologize for missing the previous meeting due to miscommunication during our leadership transition. Our new Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch, had just assumed office and was being briefed on ongoing projects.

“We assure you of our utmost respect for the National Assembly and our commitment to collaborative governance. Dr. Lubasch brings renewed focus to operational efficiency and responsiveness to legisiative directives.”

“JBN remains committed to partnering with the National Assembly and Federal Government to deliver projects that benefit Nigerians, address infrastructural challenges, and create jobs We deeply regret the earlier oversight and are grateful for the Chairman’s understanding and exemplary leadership. We assure you of our attendance at the next committee meeting and look forward to continued collaboration. Thank you for your consideration,” the letter added.