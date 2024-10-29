Judiciary Central To The Fight Against Insecurity – Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has said the judiciary has an important role to play in the government’s sustained fight against insecurity because delays in prosecution emboldens criminals.

The Governor argued that for government ‘’ to effectively degrade and defeat criminal elements in Kaduna State, agencies responsible for prosecution and the judiciary must prioritize security and ensure that there is no undue delay in prosecution.’’

He said this at the swearing-in of Justice Murtala Jafaaru Zubairu as a High Court Judge at the Council Chamber of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Tuesday.

Governor Uba Sani also pledged to improve the workplace environment for judicial personnel, strengthening public trust in the justice system, improving access to justice for citizens, and facilitating continuing education for judicial officers.

‘’I am committed to enhancing a cordial working relationship with the judicial arm of the government, the Governor said, promising to continue doing ‘’all that is necessary in promoting, projecting and ensuring that our justice service delivery and indeed the justice sector keeps working in line with the extant provisions of the law.’’

The Governor promised that his administration remains dedicated to strengthening the judicial system, adding that he will continue to support the judiciary in all ways possible to ensure effective and efficient administration of justice.

Governor Uba Sani further said that ‘’one of the key priorities of our administration is the revitalization of the Justice Sector to effectively play its role of justice delivery.

According to him, ‘’an efficient Criminal Justice System is critical to the building and sustenance of a stable, secure and democratic society.’’

The Governor urged newly sworn in Judge to discharge his responsibilities without fear or favour, adding that ‘’ the oath you have taken today is for justice to be delivered without delay.’’

Governor Uba Sani pointed out that ‘’we cause incalculable harm to victims, the accused, witnesses and the public when justice is delayed.

While noting that Kaduna State Judges are ranked among the best in the country, he implored them ‘’ to be steadfast and to maintain and sustain your integrity as the last hope of the common man.’’