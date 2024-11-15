‘Judicial misconduct’: NJC suspends Rivers, Anambra chief Judges

The National Judicial Council (NJC) led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat OKekere-Ekun, has suspended, judge of a state high court in Rivers state, G. C. Aguma, for alleged judicial misconduct.

The council also suspended Anambra state high court judge, A. O. Nwabunike, for the same offence.

The NJC wielded the big stick at its 107th meeting which held on 13 and 14 November 2024, according to a statement by the council on Friday,

Both chief judges are barred from performing judicial functions for a period of one year without pay and would be placed on a watch-list for two years thereafter.

The statement reads: “The Council’s findings revealed that Hon. Justice G. C. Aguma, committed acts of misconduct by aiding a litigant who obtained a judgment at the FCT high court, Abuja, and filed a garnishee against judgment debtors in Bori Division of the high court, Rivers state.

“The council finds that justice Aguma failed to raise any query as to why the garnishee proceedings were brought to his court in Bori for a money judgment that could effectively be enforced in Abuja.

“That the judgment was delivered on 15 July 2020, at the high court of the FCT, while the certificate of judgment was registered at Bori division of the high court of Rivers state on 16 July 2020.

“The council further finds that the speed with which the Hon. justice Aguma took and granted the order absolute against the judgment debtors showed that he had an interest, especially as he failed to take into consideration the stay of execution of the judgment granted in favour of the judgement debtors by the Bwari High Court, which had been brought to his attention.

“On the part of Hon. Justice A. O. Nwabunike of Anambra state, the Council found him to have breached the provision of Rule 3.1 of the Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2016.

“He also failed to adhere to the principle of stare decisis from his different interpretation of the word “aspirant” and abused his judicial powers by granting ex parte orders without a Motion on Notice filed along with the originating summons.”

“Hon. Justice T. E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka was recommended to the Governor of Imo State for compulsory retirement with effect from 27 October 2021, while all salaries and allowance received in excess by His Lordship from 27 October 2021 till date should be refunded to the Council.

“The recommendation was pursuant to the findings of the Council that His Lordship has two different dates of birth; 27 October 1956 and 27 October 1958. However, 27 October 1956, appeared to be the consistent date of birth, but in 2006, the Chief Judge swore to an affidavit changing the date of birth to 27 October 1958.

“Similarly, Council finds that Hon. Kadi Mahdi has 3 different dates of birth (10 December, 28 January and July) all in 1959, while his actual date of birth was 1952.

“The Council held that Grand Kadi Mahdi committed an act of misconduct in violation of Rule 02908 (i) and (ii) of the Public Service Rules, 2021 and ought to have retired from service 12 years ago.

“The Council, therefore, resolved to recommend Hon. Kadi Babagana Mahdi for compulsory retirement to the Governor of Yobe State and that he should refund all salaries and allowances received for the past 12 years

“The Council at its meeting, also issued a letter of caution to Hon. Justice I. A. Jamil of Kogi State to be more circumspect in handling sensitive matters in the future.”