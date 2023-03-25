Judges must imbibe spirit of hard work, diligence – CJ

The Ekiti State Chief Judge, Justice John Adeyeye, has called on the state’s President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Monisade Abodunde, to imbibe…

He also urged three other judges of the Customary Court of Appeal in the state – Justices Adesoji Adegboye, Lawrence Ojo and Olufunke Ogundele, to avail themselves of every opportunity for self-development in order to be abreast of the development of the law.

Justice Adeyeye said their ignorance of the law is the calamity of the innocent.

Speaking at the introduction to bar and bench of the newly sworn-in pioneer president and three other judges of the Customary Court of Appeal, Ekiti State, Justice Adeyeye described their appointments as a process rather than an event.