Judge kicks as DSS blocks Emefiele from Lawyers, Family

A Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to consult his lawyers and have access to his family.

The presiding judge, Hamza Muazu, gave the order on Friday after an application by Emefiele’s counsel, Joseph Daudu.

President Bola Tinubu had suspended Emefiele last Friday, and directed him to transfer his responsibilities to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, deputy governor, operations directorate.

Subsequently the following day, the country’s secret police announced that Emefiele was in its custody for “some investigative reasons”.

In its reaction, the DSS, via its counsel, I. Awo, said the security agency was not in the habit of rejecting such requests, adding that it was inappropriate.

I have no sympathy for Emefiele – Chidi Odinkalu

Stock market soars first trading day after Emefiele’s suspension

Awo gave assurance that the DSS would comply with the order of the court and allow the listed lawyers and family members to visit the suspended CBN governor.

The judge stated granting Emefiele access to his lawyers and family is within his fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, both the counsels to the DSS and the office of the Attorney-General of the federation requested an extension of time to file their responses to the originating motion.

The court granted the request and adjourned the hearing of the substantive suit to June 19.

