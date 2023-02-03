Judge gunned down inside Imo court

Gunmen on Thursday afternoon killed a customary court judge, Nnaemeka Ugboma, in Imo State. Until his death, Ugboma presided over an Imo magistrate court in…

Gunmen on Thursday afternoon killed a customary court judge, Nnaemeka Ugboma, in Imo State.

Until his death, Ugboma presided over an Imo magistrate court in Ejemekwuru, Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the killers, who came on motorcycles, invaded the courtroom, dragged the magistrate out, and shot him dead.

While escaping, the gunmen shot sporadically into the air to scare litigants and their counsels.

The slain magistrate was a native of Nnebukwu community in the same local council.

The motive behind the killing was not immediately known, but our correspondent gathered that residents fled their homes during the attack.

A colleague of the victim, Emperor Iwuala, in a brief statement confirmed the killing.

The chairman of the Owerri Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ugochukwu Allinor, also confirmed the killing.

However, a spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, is yet to speak on the tragic incident.