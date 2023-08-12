Josh2Funny thrills crowd on America’s Got Talent

Nigerian comedian Josh2Funny recently appeared on the America’s Got Talent stage, where he showcased his unique comic skills. His creative act left the judges and…

Nigerian comedian Josh2Funny recently appeared on the America’s Got Talent stage, where he showcased his unique comic skills. His creative act left the judges and the crowd in laughter.

He entertained the crowd on the AGT stage with a performance that began with an imaginative portrayal of himself as a “speed reader,” the “Fastest Reader in the World,” the “Fastest Rapper in the World,” and then as a “magician.”

He set the stage for an unconventional performance that would initially confuse the judges before winning them over with his engaging and funny introductions.Josh2Funny, who is well-known for his phenomenally successful #DontLeaveMe skits, demonstrated his adaptability by effortlessly transitioning between amusing personas.

