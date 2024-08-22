Jos residents catch kidnapper after collecting N1.5m ransom

Residents of Nepa community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State have caught a suspected kidnapper who collected N1.5 million ransom from the…

Residents of Nepa community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State have caught a suspected kidnapper who collected N1.5 million ransom from the relatives of his victims in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Alabor Alfred, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the suspect was being investigated at the anti-kidnapping unit.

A vigilante in the Nepa community, who wished to remain anonymous, told Daily Trust on Thursday, that the suspect, after being caught by the residents was immediately handed over to the vigilantes in the area.

He added that the suspect was later taken to the Laranto Police Station.

Narrating the incident, the vigilante said, “The kidnapper had abducted two children, one four years old and the other five years old. After receiving a ransom of N1.5 million he didn’t release them instantly.

“The following day, when he returned to an unoccupied building where he was keeping the minors, people passing by heard the kids crying and immediately rushed towards the building. Upon arrival, the kidnapper, who was with the minors, jumped out of the window, but as people screamed and shouted ‘Kidnapper,’ men and women from the community came out in large number and caught him.

“The resident then handed him over to the community vigilante group which took him to Laranto Police station along with the sum of N1,492,000 that he had already collected from the parents of the victims.”