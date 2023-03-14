Jos resident asks IG to investigate torture

A resident of Halliru Street in Jos North LGA of Plateau State, Ibrahim Naziru, has accused the police of arresting and brutalising him without any…

A resident of Halliru Street in Jos North LGA of Plateau State, Ibrahim Naziru, has accused the police of arresting and brutalising him without any reason.

Naziru, who explained that he was tortured and subjected to inhuman treatment, causing injuries on his body, is calling on relevant authorities to take action against his maltreatment.

Narrating his ordeal on Sunday, the victim said the punishment inflicted on him while he was at the Metro Police Division, Panteka, in Kaduna, Kaduna State, could have led to his death, explaining that the police whisked him away from Plateau to Kaduna State on February 21, without the consent of his family.

Naziru said, “On February 21, when I was about to open the gate of my house, a group of people approached me and said I was under arrest. I asked them to allow me to inform my wife, but they refused. I also asked them to allow me to inform my relatives and associates, but they refused. They forced me into a bus and drove to Kaduna, and arrived at the Metro Police Station in the Panteka area of Kaduna State.

“On our arrival, they tied me up and put slabs and tyres on my back and asked me to explain my life from the age seven to date. They subjected me to all kinds of punishment and maltreatment for an offence I don’t know. The punishment resulted in injuries all over my body.

“I call on the relevant authorities, especially the IG, to do the needful to ensure that those officers who inflicted the injuries on me and subjected me to severe punishment do not go free.”