Jos North Muslim community demands inclusion in governance

The Muslim community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State has accused the council chairman, John Kyohroh Christopher, of favouritism in his appointments.

The accusation was made in a statement issued on Wednesday, signed by Barr Lawal Ishaq, Chairman, and Munir Abdullahi, Secretary of the Jos Renaissance Group (JRG).

But the council chairman denied the allegation, saying he runs an inclusive government.

The group claimed that the community had been overlooked in the council’s appointments, resulting in a lack of representation.

It said of the 18 people appointed by the council chairman, only two — a driver and a personal assistant to the deputy chairman — were from the Muslim community.

“The Jos Renaissance Group (JRG) wishes to express its deep concern and disappointment over the continuous sidelining of our community in political appointments within Jos North Local Government,” the statement read.

“We have observed a lack of representation and inclusivity in key political positions, which is concerning and raises serious questions about the commitment to diversity and equal opportunities in the governance of our local government.”

The group expressed frustration over the community’s persistent exclusion from important political positions that affect their lives.

“This ongoing marginalisation not only disregards the talent and perspectives within our community but also undermines the principles of democracy and fair representation,” the group said.

The community further noted that their contributions to the social, cultural, and economic life of the local government should be reflected in political appointments.

They called on the council chairman to correct the oversight and ensure inclusiveness.

In response to the allegations, Philip Eplong, the Chief Assistant Information Officer of the Local Government, denied the claims. He said that the chairman’s administration operates on principles of inclusivity.

“The JK Christ administration is committed to inclusive governance irrespective of tribal, ethnic or religious affiliations,” Eplong said.