Jos North Local Government’s lopsided appointments

The Jos Renaissance Group (JRG) wishes to express its deep concern and disappointment over the continued sidelining of our voices in political appointment processes in Jos North Local Government of Plateau State. We observe a lack of representation and inclusivity in key political positions, which is alarming and raises serious questions about the commitment to diversity and equal opportunities in the governance of our local government.

This ongoing marginalisation not only overlooks the wealth of talent and perspectives within our community but also undermines the principles of democracy and fair representation.

The way and manner positions were distributed in the council’s legislative arm to our detriment is still fresh in our minds. We kept mute, hoping when the council chairman came with his appointments, such an anomaly would be corrected. Alas, he followed suit.

It is surprising that out of 18 people appointed, the only people worthy to be appointed from among us two who are to serve in the deputy chairman’s office! A driver and PA to the deputy chairman! JK Chris is too big to pick one person from among us!

As a community that contributes significantly to the social, cultural and economic fabric of this local government, it is imperative that our voices are not only heard but also actively included in the political decision-making processes. The continued sidelining of our community members sends a damaging message of exclusion and perpetuates systemic inequities that hinder progress and unity.

We call upon the JK Chris led-administration of Jos North Local Government Council, responsible for political appointments, to prioritise diversity, equity and inclusion in their selection processes.

We urge the public to stand in solidarity with us in advocating for a more inclusive and representative political system that respects the rights and voices of all citizens. Together, we can work towards a more just and equitable society where every individual is valued and empowered to contribute meaningfully to the decision-making processes that impact their lives.

Barr Lawal Ishaq – Chairman, Barr Munir Abdullahi – Secretary