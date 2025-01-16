Jos Christian, Muslim communities reunite 2 decades after unrest

The 2001 crisis which subsequently spread to various communities within and outside the state capital claimed the lives of several people. After the 2001 crisis, the communities, especially those within the state capital, have been divided along Christian and Muslim lines.

In an effort to promote mutual coexistence among members who lived together in the past but were divided during the crisis, Christians and Muslims of Gangare community have organised what they described as the Gangare Brotherhood Reunion to reunite faithful of the two religions.

Gangare John, a Pastor of ECWA Church, Gangare while speaking at the event said, “We were living in peace before the crisis. I was the ECWA Church pastor here in Gangare but today I have relocated to another community. I am impressed with the reunion and I pray God helps us achieve togetherness.

Aliyu Aliyu, an Imam of Gangare Mosque on his part said, “Today (Thursday) is a significant day for us. It is a day that we are reawakening the spirit of togetherness that had died among us. Islam does not teach us to fight our neighbour because of his religion. I strongly believe that what happened in 2001 was as a result of selfish interest of a few. Whoever fights their neighbours because of their religion is not acting in accordance with Islamic teachings.”

Martha Dauda and Justina were residents of Gangare who lived in Gangare community but relocated to other communities. They recalled how they lived with their Muslim counterparts before the crisis.

“I gave birth to eight of my children here in Gangare. Some of you here cannot recognize me because I am old now. We thank God for this reunion. We can’t achieve peace until we the elders teach our children the significance of peace. Once we fail to take our responsibility as parents, we will eventually cry. Christianity and Islam don’t teach violence,” Dauda said.

Justina Beguwan, another resident said, “I grew up in Gangare community. After the crisis, we relocated to other community. But today I am in Gangare. We have come together as brothers and sisters like before, sitting in one hall. This shows that we are one. We were all created by God and religious differences should not separate us. The devil used some of us to create crisis. We thank God that we are beginning to understand that.”

Usman Ali, is the Gangare community leader. He spoke on the significance of the day.

He said, “I was born and brought up here. The Christians who attended this meeting are either my contemporaries or younger ones. We were all born here. We appreciate the wisdom given to us by God to find them and bring them closer to us. So, as long as this meeting is organised sincerely, it will go a long way in ensuring peace and togetherness in the state.”

Despite what had happened, residents of the community are hopeful that the meeting will close the chapter of acrimony and open up peace and harmony among them.