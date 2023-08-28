Jos: 4 escape as vehicle explodes, bursts into flames

From Yusufu Aminu Idegu, Jos Four occupants of a Peugeot 406 narrowly escaped on Monday evening, after the vehicle burst into flames at Old Airport…

From Yusufu Aminu Idegu, Jos

Four occupants of a Peugeot 406 narrowly escaped on Monday evening, after the vehicle burst into flames at Old Airport Junction Jos, the Plateau state capital.

The incident which happened around 6pm caused heavy congestion on the highway, which is the major dual carriage road in Jos.

Daily Trust learnt that the traffic warden stationed at Old Airport roundabout had to immediately direct vehicles off the lane to prevent other motorists from getting affected.

Eye witnesses said the fire emanated from beneath the vehicle which made it difficult for small fire extinguishers to penetrate the source. It was only when the fire service arrived at the scene, the fire was put off.

A witness, Amos Gyang, said, “We saw the vehicle coming with smoke from under the car, the occupants did not even notice the smoke because the fire did not start from the engine. so we alerted them to stop and as they noticed the fire all of them ran out to escape.

“The vehicle was left to burn after several motorists exhausted their fire extinguishers. The more extinguishers they poured on the vehicle, the more the flame range.

“30 minutes after the incident, men of the state fire service showed up and within 10 minutes the fire was put off. But the car has substantially been destroyed by the flame.”

