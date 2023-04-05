Jordan’s King Abdullah to visit Nigeria before Buhari’s exit

His Majesty King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has indicated his wish to visit Nigeria before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office.…

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, announced this after the two leaders held a telephone conversation on Tuesday.

He said both leaders expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the Nigeria-Jordan strategic partnership in matters of security and other global issues.

Shehu said in the conversation, the Jordanian leader called to wish the president a happy and successful Ramadan and to especially thank him for naming the auditorium in the newly inaugurated National Counter Terrorism Centre in Abuja after him.

He said the facility was named “King Abdullah Bin Hussein II Auditorium.”

The presidential spokesman said many important issues were also discussed by the two leaders regarding security, adding that “Nigeria under President Buhari has collaborated and shared experiences with Jordan in tackling terrorism and its spread across West Africa, and has gained significantly from the middle eastern kingdom by way of support for pre-emptive measures to neutralise activities of insurgents in the sub-region.”