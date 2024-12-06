Jonathan leads delegation to Ghana, sues for peaceful election

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged the Electoral Commission of Ghana and security agencies in the country to uphold their mandate of independence and neutrality to ensure a credible polling process ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Jonathan, who is leading a delegation from the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) on an observation mission, has already arrived in Accra ahead of Ghana’s general elections scheduled for December 7, WAEF’s communications officer, Mr Wealth Dickson Ominabo, revealed in a statement.

Ominabo quoted Jonathan in a statement on Thursday, urging Ghanaians to be patriotic and work towards peaceful, free, and transparent elections.

SPONSOR AD

Other members of the delegation include Mr Kadre Ouedraogo, former Burkinabe Prime Minister and President of ECOWAS, Ms Ann Iyonu, Executive Director of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, and Ikechukwu Eze, Special Adviser to Jonathan and Head of Media and Communications.

The statement added that Jonathan commended the people of Ghana for their enduring commitment to democratic values, noting that Ghana’s history of peaceful political transitions serves as a beacon for democratic governance across Africa.

“The upcoming elections present another opportunity for Ghanaians to reinforce their dedication to democracy, stability, and development.

“WAEF urges the Electoral Commission of Ghana to uphold its mandate of conducting free and fair elections, ensuring transparency and credibility as a way of building trust among the electorate and stakeholders,” Jonathan said.

He encouraged the security agencies to maintain their professional conduct, stay neutral, and create a peaceful electoral environment by ensuring the impartial deployment of personnel to safeguard voting materials, polling centres, and citizens across the country.

“As we approach the end of campaign activities, we urge all political parties and their candidates to reaffirm their commitment to peaceful campaigns, free from hate speech, inflammatory rhetoric, and personal attacks,” he added.

Jonathan also called on political parties, candidates, and all stakeholders to respect the integrity of the electoral process and resolve disputes through lawful and constitutional channels. He urged the youth and party supporters to remain law-abiding during and after the elections, avoiding acts of intimidation or violence.

Describing Ghana as a model of democracy, Jonathan urged Ghanaians to safeguard the country’s democratic legacy by rejecting violence, intimidation, or any actions that could undermine the integrity of the electoral process.