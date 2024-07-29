Joint Tax Board Rates Adamawa High in Utilization of Resources

The Joint Tax Board has commended the Adamawa State Government for ensuring efficient utilization of resources meant for the people. This Was contained in a…

The Joint Tax Board has commended the Adamawa State Government for ensuring efficient utilization of resources meant for the people.

This Was contained in a statement made available to the press by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou.

According to the statement, the Secretary of the Board, Olusegun Adesokan, led a delegation to the Government House in Yola noting that the Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri administration is an example of a disciplined government utilizing taxpayers’ money properly.

He said the infrastructure development is a testament to good governance.

The Secretary revealed that the Joint Tax Board is in Adamawa for its regional training on tax business to ensure effective and efficient tax collection.

Mr. Adesokan highlighted the importance of leveraging technology to improve tax collection, with a focus on progressive taxation, where the poor pay less and the rich and large corporate organizations are taxed more.

He urged the Adamawa State Government, through its Internal Revenue Board, to continue on the trajectory towards better development and economic growth.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Edgar Amos, expressed the government’s gratitude for the collaboration that has been working for it over the years.

While commending the Board for taking training and technology seriously, the Governor emphasized that beyond collection, they must tackle corruption and minimize loopholes in tax business.

During the training in Yola, participants will focus on discussing tax audit, enforcement, and compliance.