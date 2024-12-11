Join politics to sanitize governance, Muslim scholars urged

Muslim scholars across the country have been advised to participate in the country’s political system to sanitize governance.

The call was made by a former Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Idris Haroon, during the 75 years anniversary of Kamal School of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Ilọrin and a book launch.

The book was titled: “Shaykh Abdulraheem Aminullahi Al-Adabby, Oniwasi Agbaye: His Role in the Development of Arabic, Islamic Studies and Da’wah” in honour of the founder.

The weeklong programme also featured a N500 million fundraising for the comprehensive renovation of the school and award presentation.

According to the former Grand Khadi, apart from the drive to obtain Islamic scholars, muslim scholars should be encouraged to participate in governance to sanitize the system.

“We have been told to improve our educational qualifications as muslims and acquire doctorate and professorship, but if we don’t participate in politics, we will be lefr aside.

“Our getting involved as upright muslims with such credentials will sanitize the system and improved good governance in the country”, he said.

In his opening remarks, chairman of the occasion and Danmasani of Ilọrin, Engr Suleiman Alapasanpa, urged muslim scholars to restrict themselves to the text whenever they are preaching.

He said doing otherwise will give the enemies of Islam the opportunity to be comparing sermons of scholars for divisive tendencies.

He advised owners of madrasahs in the country to focus on the spread of Islamic knowledge adding that the percunary gains will come later.

Speaking, National Missioner of Ansarul Islam Society, Shaykh Abdul-Mumini Hanafi Ayara, encouraged Well-to-do Muslims in the country to contribute meaningfully towards propagating and promoting the course of Islam.

Earlier, the chairman of Central Working Committee, Professor Salihu Muhammad Alaso, said Ansarul Islam began from a night class in the 1940s now a global brand.

He said the funds realize will further be deployed to build 20 classrooms, completion of the mosque, hostels to accommodate more students and provide accomodation for the Egyptian and Saudi Arabian scholars.

Alaso stressed the need for the product of the school and muslims generally to continue to support it growth.