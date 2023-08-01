Job racketeering: We have petitions against 39 MDAs – Reps

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating alleged jobs racketeering by Ministries Departments and Agencies on the Monday summoned all past chairmen of the Federal…

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating alleged jobs racketeering by Ministries Departments and Agencies on the Monday summoned all past chairmen of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) over allegations of job racketeering in the Commission and other MDAs.

The chairman of the committee, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, gave the ruling after it discovered gaps in the submission of documents made by the incumbent chairperson of the commission, Muheeba Dankaka.

He said the committee had petitions against 39 MDAs over allegations of job racketeering and other infractions. He listed the agencies as including the FCC; the Office of the Head of Service, Budget Office and the Federal Civil Service Commission.The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, said several agencies found to have violated waivers on recruitment had been sanctioned and reported to the ICPC. She said tertiary institutions also violated the waivers as the employed more non-academic staff than academic staff they were given waivers to employ.

