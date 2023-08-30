Job racketeering probe: Reps deny extorting MDAs, summon VCs

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating job racketeering in ministries, departments and agencies Tuesday denied allegations of extorting MDAs. Its chairman, Yusuf Gagdi, said…

Its chairman, Yusuf Gagdi, said this Tuesday while reacting to an online medium’s report.

The committee summoned all vice-chancellors of federal universities to appear on Friday to give documentary evidence on the allegations concerning bribery and extortion by a member of the committee.

Gagdi directed the clerk of the committee to write the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission to ensure that all the vice-chancellors appear before the committee.

He said he was not of any member collecting money from MDAs as alleged.

“We’ll not aware compromise by hiding and aiding irregularities going on in the public service.

“No amount of statement accusing this committee will deter us from doing our job”.

“We’re determined to do justice to Nigerians in the course of this investigation.”

“My only appeal to the members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm the Press is that let us be credible journalists. If you have anything to say about us, be categorical. Don’t accuse my members blindly. Tell us who is accusing who, instead of tagging this committee as a corrupt committee.

