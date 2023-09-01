Job racketeering: ICPC probes bribery allegations against Reps, MDAs

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it has launched a probe into the petitions submitted to it over job racketeering…

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it has launched a probe into the petitions submitted to it over job racketeering in the Federal Ministries Department and Agencies.

Spokesperson for the anti-graft agency, Azuka Ogugua, confirmed to journalists on Friday that an online media organisation, PREMIUM TIMES submitted one of the petitions.

Ogugua also said the commission received another petition from the Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Ad-Hoc Committee on the Investigation of Job Racketeering and Gross Mismanagement in the MDAs, Yusuf Gagdi.

Azuka did not go into details when approached for further comments.

She simply said, “The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced investigation into petitions received from Premium Times and Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Ad-Hoc Committee on the Investigation of Job Racketeering and Gross Mismanagement in Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), over bribery allegations against the probe panel.”

Daily Trust had reported how the online medium, in its investigation, stated that some members of the panel asked vice-chancellors of universities and rectors of polytechnics to pay certain amounts as bribes into a bank account to give them a soft landing.

But Chairman of the Committee of Federal Polytechnics’ Rectors, Engr Yahaya Mohammed, said the rectors did not interface with any member of the panel.

