JNI, Southern Kaduna Muslim leaders commend Katung’s empowerment programmes

The Muslim Community in Kaduna South Senatorial District has commended the inclusive empowerment programmes of the senator representing the area, Sunday Katung, saying he has consistently supported all residents regardless of their religious affiliation.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna, Iliya Musa, Secretary General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Southern Kaduna chapter, described Katung as a detribalised leader who did not discriminate against Muslims.

He said “We are beneficiaries of his agricultural training programme after which he gave every participant N50,000.”

According to him, “We Muslims in Southern Kaduna appreciate him for carrying us along in whatever he is doing as a representative of all. He reaches us with his empowerment programmes, sometimes through JNI, sometimes through our Muslim politicians and he empowers people without discrimination.”

Musa, however, disclosed that “During the outbreak of the deadly diphtheria disease in a Muslim community in Kafanchan in 2024, Katung, alongside other stakeholders took drastic steps to curb its spread.”

He added that when ginger farmers suffered losses in 2024, Katung’s intervention helped in cushioning the effect.

“As the Muslim fasting period approaches, Katung has asked the Muslim community to bring a proposal for assistance to ensure hitch-free Ramadan and Sallah periods,” he also said.